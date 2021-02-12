Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price objective for the company. Investec cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

TCEHY stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $946.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

