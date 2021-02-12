Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.