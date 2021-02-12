Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 5,761 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 189.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of CIBR remained flat at $$46.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

