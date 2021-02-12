Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 12,366 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 193,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,366. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19.

