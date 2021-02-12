TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.05.

Shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. The company has a market cap of C$34.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of C$18.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

