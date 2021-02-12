Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the January 14th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TLSYY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. 21,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,411. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

