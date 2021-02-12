Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telenet Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

