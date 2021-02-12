Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telenet Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

