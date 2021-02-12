TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

