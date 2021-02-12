TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TeamViewer has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

