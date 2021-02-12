TD Securities Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $115.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC upgraded TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.