TD Securities Boosts Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$38.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.67.

Get Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) alerts:

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) stock opened at C$31.14 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group Inc. has a one year low of C$13.67 and a one year high of C$33.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$136.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$33,338.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,480.

About Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.