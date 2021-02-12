TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

PM stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

