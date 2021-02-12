TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $328,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 140,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 84,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 82,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $56.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

