TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 201,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

CSTR opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $337.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $334,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Capstar Financial Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

