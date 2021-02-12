Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on TATYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:TATYY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $41.91.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

