Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Tate & Lyle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Investec upgraded Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $41.91.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

