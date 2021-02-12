Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading Up 26.5%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s stock price was up 26.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 68,431,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 10,417,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

