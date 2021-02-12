Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading Up 26.5%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s stock price was up 26.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 68,431,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 10,417,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.93.
Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.
