TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) Stock Price Up 13.9%

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TLKTF)’s share price rose 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Societe Generale raised TalkTalk Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get TalkTalk Telecom Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.