Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 90.1% in January

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the January 14th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 61,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,654. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43. Takung Art has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 45.44%.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

