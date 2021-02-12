Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.82.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $197.12 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,256,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

