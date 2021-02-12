Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 15th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3527 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by 49.5% over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $139.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $721.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $139.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

