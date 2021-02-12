Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.67

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.67 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 1837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $403,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,555.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,316,253 shares of company stock valued at $204,390,535. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 92.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

