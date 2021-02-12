Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 290.5% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWMAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

SWMAY stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. 17,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,544. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

