S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Down 62.0% in January

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 14th total of 51,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 42,894 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 14.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 280,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $123.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. Analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

