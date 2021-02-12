S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. S&W Seed updated its FY 2021

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 42,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

