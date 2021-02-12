SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) & Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Financial Review

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SVMK and Qutoutiao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $307.42 million 12.71 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -49.07 Qutoutiao $790.85 million 1.95 -$386.20 million ($1.52) -3.59

SVMK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SVMK has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of SVMK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -26.35% -29.97% -11.44% Qutoutiao -28.14% N/A -65.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SVMK and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 2 5 0 2.71 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

SVMK currently has a consensus target price of $27.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Given SVMK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVMK is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Summary

SVMK beats Qutoutiao on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories. Its offers SurveyMonkey CX, a customer experience (CX) and feedback solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee engagement solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. In addition, it offers GetFeedback, a CX solution designed for the salesforce ecosystem; and Usabilla, which provides voice of customer technology. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. SVMK Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

