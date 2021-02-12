SVB Leerink Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $640.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $623.00 to $640.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $617.79.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $490.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $386.83 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

