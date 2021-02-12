SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) General Counsel Sells $851,122.67 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,741 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.87, for a total transaction of $851,122.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,698.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $500.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

