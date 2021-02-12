SVA Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $594.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $544.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $46,499,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

