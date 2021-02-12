SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,464 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,437,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

