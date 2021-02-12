SVA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after acquiring an additional 221,671 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

