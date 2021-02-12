SVA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $127.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

