SVA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $69,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.77.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $302.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.