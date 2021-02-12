Sushi (SUSHI) Price Hits $11.07

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Sushi token can now be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sushi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00061540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00286104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00104480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00090262 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,523.36 or 1.03658758 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sushi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.