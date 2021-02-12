Surevest LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Surevest LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $269.48. The company had a trading volume of 284,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,135,443. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average of $268.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

