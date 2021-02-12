Surevest LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Surevest LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.99. 13,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,657. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

