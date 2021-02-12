Surevest LLC Buys New Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after buying an additional 746,436 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 74,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE BMI traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $106.50. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

