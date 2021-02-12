Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $2.09. Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 32,015 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$57.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.52.

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Supremex Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 162,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$241,092.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,994,585 shares in the company, valued at C$8,871,985.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 175,800 shares of company stock valued at $260,850.

About Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom, digital window, envirosafe, extended, integrated, high efficiency, and stock envelopes; packaging solutions, including corrugate, e-commerce packaging, and folding carton; and pressure sensitive labels, booklets, and other inserts for food, pharma, and cosmetic industries.

