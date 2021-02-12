SuperCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $282.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $126,818.12 and approximately $282.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,088,374 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

