Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the January 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.14. 29,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

