Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 155,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,173. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SHO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.