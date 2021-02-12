SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 458,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of SunPower worth $33,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $7,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

SPWR stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

