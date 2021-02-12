Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is Intact Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,488,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 511,964 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 3.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $95,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SU traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.74. 118,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,650. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

