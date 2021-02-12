Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) vs. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Critical Review

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Advanced Micro Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 22.14 -$12.04 million N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices $6.73 billion 16.67 $341.00 million $0.48 193.04

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Wireless Technologies and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Advanced Micro Devices 2 8 22 0 2.63

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.50%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $87.47, suggesting a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -791.48% -407.13% -181.74% Advanced Micro Devices 10.17% 33.04% 16.89%

Volatility & Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega GPUs, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, datacenters, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.