Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Trading Up 7.8%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 3,291,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 721,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WISA shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

