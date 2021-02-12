Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 14th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSC stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.84. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Get Studio City International alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586,262 shares during the quarter. Studio City International makes up about 30.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 19.59% of Studio City International worth $250,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.