Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after buying an additional 320,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 272,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 114,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,290 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

