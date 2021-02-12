Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingles Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

