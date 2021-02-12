Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,353,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 574,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

