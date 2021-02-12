Strs Ohio Makes New $369,000 Investment in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLGY. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

